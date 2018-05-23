Top Insights on the Acoustic Hailing Devices Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018-- latest market research report on the provides an extensive analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. The report will also offer an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest drivers, and the overall global environment.

The will grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period, according to Technavio research analysts. A major factor driving the market’s growth is the growth in the demand for portable AHDs. Portable AHDs are handheld devices that can be fitted in vehicles. Portable AHDs are usually self-contained and lightweight, and this makes them easy to be transported from one place to another. Portable AHDs are widely used by police forces, fire brigades, rescue workers, and in applications such as bird control and civil defense operations.

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of AHDs for crowd control as one of the key emerging trends in the global market:

Adoption of AHDs for crowd control

The LRAD is a sonic weapon for crowd control. AHDs such as LRADs are used to send messages and warning tones over long distances or at higher volumes than normal loudspeakers. Such applications of LRADS have resulted in their widespread use for non-lethal, non-kinetic crowd control. LRADs are also widely used in standoffs for communicating with suspects. The LARD is used for warning targeted individuals or a large group.

“Various law enforcement agencies such as police forces are using LARDs extensively as they have several applications. They use LARDs as a powerful and versatile instrument of communication in a clear and concise manner. Police forces can use LARDs at large demonstrations, active shooter events, tactical standoffs, and in cases of natural disasters,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Acoustic hailing devices - market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global market into the following end-users (government sector and commercial sector) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The government sector segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 72% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market through 2022.

APAC held the highest market share of approximately 50% of the global acoustic hailing devices market in 2017. The increase in the use of AHDs for various applications such as bird control is expected to fuel the growth of the market in this region.

