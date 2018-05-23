Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the rebranding of Hyatt Bangalore MG Road to the Hyatt Centric brand, marking the brand’s first hotel in India and twenty-third worldwide. Located in prime destinations across world-class cities like New York, Miami, Madrid, Tokyo and Chicago, the Hyatt Centric brand is thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery, and targets millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005023/en/

King Bed in Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in the city known as India’s Silicon Valley, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore is the launch pad that inspires and encourages exploration of Bangalore’s serene parks, inspiring Victorian-era architecture, and vibrant dining scene with ease.

“We are delighted to introduce the Hyatt Centric brand to our savvy guests in India with the opening of Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore,” said Sunjae Sharma, Hyatt’s vice president of operations, India. “Based in the hustle and bustle of Bangalore’s city center, we are confident that Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore will serve as a platform for guests to easily explore and share all that is vibrant, and exciting, about the garden city. The launch of a Hyatt Centric hotel in India strengthens Hyatt’s portfolio in the country and highlights our commitment to offering the authentic experiences guests want.”

Designed by Studio HBA, the hotel boasts a contemporary feel with eclectic touches that capture the city’s cosmopolitan vibe. Its 143 contemporary and playful guestrooms, including four suites with terrace gardens overlooking the aquamarine blue pool, have been stylishly redecorated and infused with local flare. With features like complimentary Wi-Fi and a 48-inch flat-screen TV, each guestroom offers the perfect setting to relax after the day’s adventures.

Two distinct dining options are available for explorers looking to try something new: The Corner and The Bengaluru Brasserie. While The Corner offers a social atmosphere for coffee and light fare, The Bengaluru Brasserie delivers modern global cuisine with a focus on health and well-being. The hotel also boasts a customizable special events space, making it a perfect destination for any group event.

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore provides a multitude of other services including a 24-hour fitness center, a business center, a locally-inspired spa, room service, multilingual staff as well as laundry and dry cleaning services to fulfill every need. For more information, please visit hyattcentricmgroadbangalore.com.

The Hyatt Centric Experience

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery. The lobby lounge is a launch pad providing guests with information about the most sought after food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. The bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don’t, including Beekind’s environmentally conscious bath products, Bluetooth-enabled electronics and salon-grade blowdryers. A team of colleagues is always available to recommend local hidden gems to launch guests’ discovery of the destination. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentricExplorer.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva ™ , Hyatt Zilara ™ , Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005023/en/

CONTACT: Simone Loretan

Hyatt International (Europe Africa Middle East) LLC

+41 79 920 12 18

simone.loretan@hyatt.com

or

Gloria Kennett

Hyatt

312-780-5506

gloria.kennett@hyatt.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS INDIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING OTHER TRAVEL RESTAURANT/BAR INTERIOR DESIGN RETAIL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/23/2018 09:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005023/en