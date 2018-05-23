Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport in southern China’s Guangdong province. The 335-room hotel welcomes global travelers passing through Shenzhen airport to relax and recharge before their next journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005483/en/

Accommodations in Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Hyatt is a pioneer of airport hotels and we are proud to announce the opening of the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Shenzhen, a fast developing city with huge economic vitality,” said Stephen Ho, president, global operations for Greater China, Hyatt. “The first Hyatt hotel was founded near Los Angeles Airport in 1957 to provide greater convenience and comfort to our guests. With the same sense of innovation that inspired Hyatt over 60 years ago, Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport will provide Hyatt guests with an experience to make the most of their stay.”

As a modern international airport and one of the busiest in China, Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport welcomed over 45 million travelers last year, and has become an important transportation hub in the Pearl River Delta Region.

“We are very grateful for the vision and trust of the hotel’s owner, Shenzhen Airport Group, and together with our other hotels under their ownership – Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Shenzhen Airport, we look forward to welcoming global travelers with diversified hospitality choices,” Ho added.

Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport is located on the west side of the terminal hall at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, a five-minute walk from the arrival and departure hall via an indoor pathway. With easy access to transportation by ocean, land or air, Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport enables business and leisure travelers to easily connect with the very best of China’s dynamic southern gateway city.

“Every element of Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport has been designed to provide guests a world away from the stress of travel and the convenience and comforts of a truly hassle-free retreat,” said Billy Yap, general manager of Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport. “We are ready to welcome guests to touch down in style – from the contemporary design and spacious layout of our guestrooms, to the authentic flavors from our restaurants and bars – our guests can always enjoy an energizing experience.”

Contemporary Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport’s 335 well-appointed contemporary guestrooms are designed as soothing sanctuaries where functionality and style intersect to create a sense of true well-being. A streamlined design featuring natural honey-colored woods accented with pops of russet orange, creates a tranquil ambience for travelers to pause their hectic pace and feel at home.

Guests will immediately feel the luxury of space with rooms ranging from 431 square feet to 2,640 square feet, and featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with exciting airport or city views. All rooms are insulated to ensure a peaceful rest. Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and broadband internet and generous work areas enable guests to stay productive, while 55” flat screen TVs with cable/satellite TV channels and a Bluetooth audio system allow them to stay connected.

Those looking for an upgraded stay can select the Regency Club accommodations offering exclusive guest privileges including access to the Regency Club lounge on the 11th floor. With exciting views of the runway, Regency Club guests enjoy private check-in/out, complimentary daily continental breakfast, all-day snacks and evening cocktails, plus use of the private meeting rooms.

Inspired Shenzhen Dining

The hotel’s four restaurants and bars connect guests with authentic flavors of the region and the world. Xiangyue Chinese restaurant showcases local Cantonese cuisine, as well as Northern Chinese and Sichuan specialties, accompanied by fine wines, spirits and teas. Ten private dining rooms with butler service are tailored for business banquets and elegant social dining.

Market Café invites diners to celebrate the vibrancy of an Asian Da Pai Dong (street food) experience, along with an open-kitchen Italian Grill and The Deli & Bakery. Guests can feast on gourmet creations prepared a la minute at live chef kitchens during breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus an international all-day a la carte menu.

The stylish Lobby Lounge is where travelers of the world connect. Guests can enjoy a light meal and refreshment before or after a flight, or gather with friends and colleagues for afternoon tea or cocktails. The relaxing lounge also offers the convenience of all business center services, including wireless internet, printing and meeting rooms.

The Bar is a jet-setter’s retreat inspired by vintage airport lounges with hardwood floors and leather upholstered bar stools setting a casually sophisticated ambience. As jets take off and land on the runway visible through picture windows, guests can relax and socialize with hand-crafted drinks and snacks while keeping up to date on real-time news, sport and flight information via interactive screens.

Innovative Events

Custom designed and intuitive, Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport offers more than 18,000 square feet of versatile event spaces. The 10,591 square foot pillar-free Regency Ballroom can accommodate up to 1,000 guests, with a special entrance for vehicles and floor-to-ceiling windows providing natural daylight. Six multifunctional meeting rooms host between 15 and 200 guests, with chic breakout spaces and advanced audiovisual equipment. Complementing the indoor spaces is a 49,514 square foot outdoor garden – ideal for a wedding ceremony, cocktails and other themed parties.

Bridal couples can celebrate a magical wedding day with loved ones before jetting off on honeymoon. A spacious bridal suite beside the Regency Ballroom includes a dressing room, make-up area and relaxation lounge ensuring a luxurious bridal experience. Expert event organizers, skilled chefs and highly experienced service teams are ready to tailor each memorable occasion.

Relaxation and Energizing

An energizing workout or soothing spa treatment helps keep travelers feeling their best. FLO Spa pampers guests with six private spa rooms and an extensive menu of relaxation and beauty treatments, while the 24-hour gym is available for guests whenever they wish to work out, offering the latest cardio equipment, weight machines and free weights. In a granite setting with lush vegetation, the temperature-controlled indoor swimming pool is accompanied by a steam room, sauna and whirlpool.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 180 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #AtHyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva ™ , Hyatt Zilara ™ , Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005483/en/

CONTACT: Hyatt

Gloria Kennett, +1-312-780-5506

gloria.kennett@hyatt.com

or

Hyatt – China

Lillian Zhang, +86 10 5928 1234

lillian.zhang@hyatt.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL LODGING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/23/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005483/en