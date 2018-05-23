HTC unveils flagship U12+ smartphone, opens for pre-orders

Taiwan-based smartphone brand HTC Corp. unveiled Wednesday what has been reported as its only flagship handset of the year, the HTC U12+, which features an enhanced human- machine interface and improved camera functions.

The device is now available for pre-orders.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, HTC Taiwan head Darren Chen (???) walked the audience through the features of the smartphone, which is equipped with the Snapdragon 845 processor, a 6-inch screen with an 18:9 ratio and a maximum storage version of 128 GB.

According to Chen, the Edge Sense 2, the newest iteration of the technology that allows users to navigate the phone by squeezing it, comes with even better ways to interact with one's phone.

Online tech websites are reporting that double tapping on either side can shrink the screen, while holding it on one side can stop the device from rotating -- both functions that can be customized to the user's preferences.

Prior to the unveiling, there was a lot of speculation about the phone's cameras, so it came as no surprise that that flagship phone features dual lenses front and back, with a dual 12 and 16 megapixel lens camera on the back, and a dual 8 megapixel lens camera on the front.

The main camera in the back has twice the optical zoom and 10 times the digital zoom, he continued, noting that it is currently the "highest-rated camera in the industry for a dual camera smartphone."

The last feature Chen thought worth mentioning was the Sonic Zoom, which allows users to "zoom in" or focus on a sound or voice when recording a video.

The phone comes in red, black and blue, with a suggested retail price of NT$23,900 (US$796) for the 64 GB model and NT$24,900 for the 128 GB one.

The pre-orders started that day for consumers in Taiwan and other Asian countries, North America and Europe.

For fans of the Taiwanese band Mayday, a limited, special edition model loaded with exclusive Mayday wallpapers and ringtones, will be available for pre-order at the start of July, Chen noted.