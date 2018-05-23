Turbonomic Named One of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces in 2018

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Turbonomic, the leader in workload automation for hybrid cloud, today announced that it has been named one of Inc. magazine’s 2018 Best Workplaces, the publication’s third annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector. The Inc. 2018 Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning organizations.

“By including an employee survey into this year’s Best Workplaces selection process, we’ve really raised the bar. Companies that don’t score at the very top of their peer group don’t make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that’s not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves,” said James Ledbetter, Inc. Editor-in-Chief.

Inc.’s Best Workplaces list is an examination of how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent. The list was built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts at Quantum Workplace. According to Inc., becoming a great workplace requires more than good pay and good perks – it’s also about having a clear purpose, a sense of humor, and leadership that makes them all work together.

“Being recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces is a testament to our leadership culture, which encourages and rewards people who are confident, curious and creative,” said Kara Gilbert, Chief People Person at Turbonomic. “We believe a highly engaged team, aligned around a clear and focused mission, is essential for making customers happy and driving innovation. At every level within the company, our people are central to the success of our customers and partners – and this recognition is a reflection of the team’s outstanding commitment, drive, and passion.”

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees’ responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. Inc. and Quantum saw three distinct themes develop while researching the entries:

Strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance. Workers at the best companies view their employers as more than a paycheck and perks. When employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged. This single factor proved to be one of the largest drivers of employee engagement.

More than 100 of the Fortune 500 are Turbonomic customers. The company has 500 employees operating across six offices worldwide. To join the growing Turbonomic team, visit www.turbonomic.com/company/careers for open positions.

About Turbonomic Turbonomic delivers workload automation for hybrid cloud, simultaneously optimizing performance, cost and compliance in real-time. The platform ensures that all workloads get the exact resources they need, at the right time, and always in accordance with policies to maintain a continuous state of application health. Founded in 2009, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing technology companies, trusted by thousands of enterprise organizations to activate their hybrid cloud journey. To learn more about Turbonomic, visit turbonomic.com.

About Inc. Media Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age’s “The A-List” in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

