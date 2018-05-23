Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi President, Campbell Meals & Beverages

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) appointed Roberto Leopardi as President, Campbell Meals & Beverages. Leopardi, 53, will lead the division that includes Campbell’s North American soup, sauces and shelf-stable beverages brands, as well as Pacific Foods and Plum. Leopardi will report to Luca Mignini, Chief Operating Officer and start at Campbell effective June 4, 2018.

“Roberto brings extensive consumer-packaged goods industry experience where he has built, grown and transformed global businesses,” said Mignini. “He will offer a fresh perspective to the division that is home to many of our iconic brands. Roberto will play a critical role in delivering against our strategic priorities of stabilizing and then sustaining strong financial results for this important Campbell division.”

Leopardi joins Campbell from SC Johnson, where he spent 24 years leading and transforming SC Johnson operations around the world, including the U.S., Europe, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. He has extensive general manager experience, most recently as Vice President of North America Marketing where he was responsible for driving sales and market share growth for SC Johnson’s portfolio of brands in the U.S. and Canada. Under his leadership, his division grew share through effective e-commerce strategies driven by digital activation and new product introductions. Leopardi started his career at Nestlè where he spent four years working in various marketing roles.

Leopardi graduated from Bocconi University in Italy with a bachelor’s degree in business, economics and statistics. He is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Program at INSEAD, one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, “Real food that matters for life’s moments.” We make a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods. For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and readily available foods and beverages that connect them to each other, to warm memories and to what’s important today. Led by our iconic Campbell’s brand, our portfolio includes Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott’s, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, Kjeldsens, Garden Fresh Gourmet, Pacific Foods,Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, KETTLE Chips, Cape Cod, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret, Emerald, Late July and other brand names. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet’s natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.

