SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bridget Bisnette, Vice President Global Channels and Commercial Sales; Cindy Herndon, Vice President Global Channel Programs and Operations; and Uma Thana Balasingam, Vice President, Channels and Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, to its prestigious 2018 Women of the Channel list. Bisnette received an additional honor by being named to the 2018 Power 100, an elite subset of the Women of the Channel list. The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005281/en/

LinkedIn This: Three Riverbed executives recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel: https://rvbd.ly/2s20avu

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group drawn from this larger list: women leaders whose vision and influence are key drivers of their companies’ success and help move the entire IT channel forward.

Bisnette and Herndon co-led the effort to rollout a new, innovative partner program, Riverbed Rise launched in Janury 2018. Riverbed Rise is a performance-based program designed to reward all types of partners, business models and various customer technology consumption preferences. Built on simplicity, flexibility and profitability for partners, Riverbed Rise simplifies how partners achieve and continue to maintain their status. The program uniquely adapts to multiple business models and partners' needs and rewards achievement across key strategic activities and joint sales priorities.

Bisnette’s vision and execution drove the rebuilding of Channel Sales at Riverbed, establishing a spirit of change, while driving alignment globally. Herndon played a key role in the company’s broader effort to deliver a new partner experience in 2018, including the launch of an improved, simplified partner portal that provides ample opportunities for self-service, and creating flexible incentives that partners can use to improve the bottom line, drive business development or train their personnel. Thana Balasingam has played a pivotal role in re-defining Riverbed’s go-to-market strategies in the APJ region. Key initiatives included: consolidation of all routes to market functions to cater for a diverse partner ecosystem and emerging markets; formation of the Partner Executive Advisory Council; and revamping the distribution landscape to support Riverbed’s portfolio growth. She is also active in empowering the next generation of women in leadership in her role as co-founder of Lean In Singapore and founder of Lean In Women in Technology Asia & Women in Technology Singapore (LeanIn.Org).

“This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business model and deep, strategic partnerships,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives.”

“I am thrilled to accept this honor and applaud Cindy and Uma for being recognized for their accomplishments in working with our channel partners under the success of the new Riverbed Rise program as we help customers drive new levels of digital performance into their business," said Bridget Bisnette, Vice President Global Channels and Commercial Sales at Riverbed. "Together, we are working to make a positive impact on the Riverbed channel and advocate for the next generation of female leadership.”

The 2018 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

Connect with Riverbed Partners

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Riverbed

Riverbed ®, The Digital Performance Company™, enables organizations to maximize digital performance across every aspect of their business, allowing customers to rethink possible. Riverbed’s unified and integrated Digital Performance Platform™ brings together a powerful combination of Digital Experience, Cloud Networking and Cloud Edge solutions that provides a modern IT architecture for the digital enterprise, delivering new levels of operational agility and dramatically accelerating business performance and outcomes. At more than $1 billion in annual revenue, Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 98% of the Fortune 100 and 100% of the Forbes Global 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005281/en/

CONTACT: The Channel Company

Kim Sparks, 508-416-1193

ksparks@thechannelco.com

or

Riverbed Technology

Esther Burciaga, 415-527-4810

esther.burciaga@riverbed.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Riverbed Technology, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 05/23/2018 08:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005281/en