Pierre Audi's journey from Lebanon to Aix-en-Provence

Pierre Audi, the arts programmer who is taking over the annual music festival in Aix-en-Provence, France, says he likes that it's a "risk-taking festival."

Audi is dedicated to pursuing innovation and diversity in the arts, and he says a festival is an ideal place for that because "there is no routine. There are surprises."

The 60-year-old, who was born in Lebanon and now lives in Amsterdam, ran the Dutch National Opera for 30 years before taking on his new assignment.

He also plans the programming for the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, and he will continue to hold that post as well.