Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN ), the world’s leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the vision-guided GV Series automated fluid dispensing gantry robot. Specialized DispenseMotion ™ software and an integrated CCD smart vision camera or simple pencil camera make the automated systems quick to set up and easy to program.

The new GV Series gantry robot from Nordson EFD is ideal for precision fluid dispensing onto substrates that require large working envelopes with market-leading deposit placement repeatability. (Photo: Business Wire)

The CCD camera converts pixels into digital values to deliver precise, high-quality images. The proprietary dispensing software confirms workpiece presence and placement and automatically adjusts as in-process variations occur.

“With working envelopes that range from 400 mm to 800 mm and unlimited workpiece payloads, the GV Series is ideal for precision fluid dispensing onto substrates requiring large work envelopes while not sacrificing repeatability,” said Johnathan Titone, Product Line Specialist – Automated Dispensing Systems, Nordson EFD. “It’s designed to work as a standalone system or an automated solution, and easily integrates into rotary tables or conveyer-fed automation.”

Other benefits of the system include market-leading dimensional positioning accuracy and deposit placement repeatability at +/- 0.02 mm for the 400 mm gantry robot and +/- 0.01 mm for the 800 mm gantry robot. This provides exceptional product quality and reduces rework, rejects, and fluid waste. Intuitive software and vision streamlines training of in-house operators for faster setup and higher productivity.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

