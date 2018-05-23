Product Segmentation Helped a Patient Monitoring System Manufacturer to Improve Sales Performance - Request Proposal to Know More| Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new product segmentation engagement for a patient monitoring systems manufacturer. The client, a renowned patient monitoring system manufacturer, wanted to gain better transparency into the market space and devise effective strategies to improve sales performance.

According to the product segmentation experts at Infiniti, “Companies in the medical devices industry can profile the right customers and channelize their efforts and resources accordingly with the help of product segmentation.”

The global patient monitoring system market is anticipated to attain significant growth since these devices are broadly used in the intensive care units (ICUs) and other areas of the hospital, patient transport venues, and home outpatient treatment locations. Market growth of the patient monitoring system is mostly due to rising aging population size, increasing incidences of an unhealthy lifestyle, and advancements in technologies like the portability of equipment. In addition, patient monitoring system manufacturers are increasing their user base and finding applications in clinical settings, rehab centers, and homes.

The product segmentation solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to find prospects to terminate specific products that are not performing well in the market; thereby, reducing excess costs. The client was able to recognize their potential competitors and their product positioning strategies to fine-tune their offerings.

This product segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This product segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

