Revlon Names Debra Perelman President and Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) today announced that its Board of Directors has named Chief Operating Officer and Board member Debra G. Perelman President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Perelman will be the company’s first female CEO.

Over her extensive career working with Revlon, Ms. Perelman has served in operational and leadership roles across all facets of the business, including finance, distribution and sales operations, international and marketing. As both an executive and a Board member, as well as a member of the senior leadership team at MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, she has been overseeing corporate strategy and leading Revlon’s ongoing digital transformation, including forming a data and analytics group and establishing infrastructure and deploying resources necessary to create a leading-edge e-commerce business. Ms. Perelman has a track record for innovation and has launched a new partnership with the MIT Media Lab to explore new ways to disrupt the industry.

“Revlon has been a central part of my personal and professional life for more than 20 years. I love Revlon not only as a company, but as a culture of employees and executives who are committed to delivering women and men the best products in our industry. Beauty has emerged as one of today’s most dynamic and fastest-growing industries and I look forward to working with Revlon’s world-class team to amplify our strategy and accelerate growth. I am committed to driving the company to compete and thrive in today’s dynamic environment and encouraging our talented team’s entrepreneurial spirit, agility and bold creativity,” said Ms. Perelman.

In her role as President and CEO, Ms. Perelman will be focused on enhancing Revlon’s consumer and customer focused approach, where personalization, inclusion, usability and passion for beauty are the cornerstones. She will be responsible for driving Revlon’s efforts to further innovate through technology, enhance its iconic brand portfolio and invest in e-commerce as a growth driver. Ms. Perelman is known for her collaborative approach, and has been instrumental in helping assemble Revlon’s world-class leadership team, many of whom joined recently to take part in the Company’s transformation.

Commenting on the appointment, Ronald O. Perelman, Chairman of the Revlon Board of Directors said, “Revlon is a brand of firsts – the first to match lips and finger tips, the first to be inclusive, the first to develop color stay technology and the first brand to embody women empowerment in the beauty industry. Debbie’s global perspective, financial acumen and holistic approach to brands, consumers and technology will help Revlon reclaim its leadership position. I have always trusted Debbie to bring fresh vision, innovation and success to companies, and I have no doubt she will do the same for Revlon. Debbie’s extensive experience at both MacAndrews & Forbes and Revlon, as well as her track record for innovation and breaking paradigms to compete in today’s digital and consumer-first environment, make her the ideal leader for Revlon. She is thoughtful, team-oriented and decisive, and I can think of no better way to express MacAndrews & Forbes’ support of Revlon and belief in its future than by appointing Debbie to lead the company.” Mr. Perelman purchased Revlon in 1985.

Paul Meister, who has been overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Company on an interim basis, will continue in his role as Executive Vice Chairman of the Revlon Board of Directors.

Ms. Perelman, 44, is the daughter of Revlon Board Chairman Ronald O. Perelman and has spent more than 20 years at Revlon and MacAndrews & Forbes, a company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of public and private companies. She most recently served as Executive Vice President, Strategy and New Business Development at MacAndrews & Forbes, where she focused on new technology investment opportunities, strategy and portfolio management. During her tenure with MacAndrews & Forbes, she worked on deals to acquire Deluxe Entertainment, Clarke American, the John H. Harland Company and Valassis Communications. Ms. Perelman holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude from Princeton University. She is Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of the Child Mind Institute, serves as a member of the Board of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is a member of the President’s Advisory Council at Princeton University.

ABOUT REVLON

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including mass, salon and prestige and online direct to consumer. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Revlon ColorSilk, Revlon Professional, American Crew, Almay, Cutex, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Juicy Couture, Curve and John Varvatos. Please visit http://www.revlon.com for the latest news and information about Revlon and its brands.

Forward Looking Statements

