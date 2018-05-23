Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 23, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;SW;8;81%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Lots of sun, warm;106;81;Sunny and very warm;102;79;NNE;8;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and warm;94;68;Mostly sunny;92;65;W;13;35%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;73;66;Mostly sunny, warm;82;67;SE;10;49%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;75;57;Clouds and sun, warm;75;59;E;13;60%;66%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;43;A shower in spots;58;42;SE;10;54%;45%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hot;97;66;Sunny and not as hot;88;64;S;7;21%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy and cooler;56;34;An afternoon shower;62;53;WSW;15;42%;78%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny;70;48;Mostly sunny;71;51;SSE;5;61%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;82;62;Plenty of sunshine;79;66;NNW;5;60%;44%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy showers;59;52;Partly sunny;61;54;WNW;15;64%;74%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;103;76;Sunny and very warm;104;77;NNW;7;19%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;91;73;Showers and t-storms;91;74;SSE;5;78%;88%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;W;6;61%;76%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Inc. clouds;94;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;80;S;7;73%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;NE;8;69%;11%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;84;59;Partly sunny;88;63;SSW;9;36%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;82;62;A shower or t-storm;81;60;ESE;7;54%;73%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;77;56;Clouds and sun;78;57;E;9;46%;1%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;62;50;Cloudy;63;49;SE;7;80%;57%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;57;A t-storm in spots;77;55;ESE;9;67%;58%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;79;61;Showers and t-storms;80;61;NNE;5;63%;82%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A thunderstorm;71;58;Showers and t-storms;72;57;SSE;5;74%;82%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;81;56;Sun and some clouds;82;59;E;7;44%;8%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;81;61;Showers and t-storms;83;62;NE;5;58%;82%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;More sun than clouds;63;49;Plenty of sun;65;50;NNW;5;70%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;86;65;A little a.m. rain;83;63;NNE;5;44%;62%;4

Busan, South Korea;A.M. rain, clearing;77;57;Mostly cloudy;79;61;WSW;10;47%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;105;77;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;NE;8;18%;25%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy with a shower;65;57;Overcast, showers;62;54;SE;10;84%;89%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;67;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SE;4;62%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;97;84;Clouds and sun, nice;97;83;SSE;7;62%;44%;11

Chicago, United States;Warmer;70;54;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;SE;7;56%;6%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy thunderstorms;85;76;Thunderstorms;83;77;WSW;7;81%;92%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;74;50;Mostly sunny;72;48;E;6;52%;1%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;76;69;Sunny and nice;77;68;NNW;12;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, humid;90;71;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;6;55%;41%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;89;74;A shower or two;84;73;S;10;79%;81%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;111;87;Hazy sun and hot;112;84;WNW;8;13%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;81;53;Mostly sunny;83;55;NW;5;26%;8%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;S;8;75%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;93;78;A t-storm around;91;75;SE;8;66%;71%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and some clouds;62;46;Clouds and sun;62;50;N;10;71%;44%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;NNE;8;38%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;72;61;Showers and t-storms;71;59;W;9;78%;82%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;94;78;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;SSE;12;68%;50%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;Partly sunny;73;52;ENE;5;54%;13%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;83;73;Thunderstorms;79;73;E;7;85%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;74;49;Clouds and sun;71;46;WSW;9;35%;2%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;93;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;79;E;6;84%;74%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;92;78;A morning shower;92;78;SSE;7;65%;57%;13

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;84;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;74;ENE;17;59%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;99;75;Partly sunny;100;76;SE;6;42%;35%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;70;Hazy sun, very warm;102;72;NNE;11;16%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds breaking;75;63;Partly sunny;77;65;NE;10;71%;24%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;E;6;68%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Unseasonably hot;108;88;Sunny and very hot;107;86;N;13;22%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;WNW;6;41%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and nice;81;49;Sunny and beautiful;81;52;N;5;21%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;105;79;Hazy and very warm;100;83;WSW;8;49%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or two;82;66;A shower or t-storm;82;65;SSW;6;73%;78%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;103;85;Clouds and sun;105;86;WSW;9;19%;27%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;81;54;A shower or t-storm;79;57;NNE;5;50%;60%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;88;79;A t-storm in spots;88;79;E;13;64%;73%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;W;7;70%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;Some sun, pleasant;95;78;S;11;66%;32%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;Cloudy;90;77;ENE;5;77%;55%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;61;29;Partly sunny;59;30;ENE;6;38%;7%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SW;7;74%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;68;62;Partly sunny;67;61;S;8;83%;11%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. t-storm;73;59;Thunderstorms;68;57;SSW;8;80%;85%;4

London, United Kingdom;Lots of sun, nice;71;55;Showers and t-storms;67;54;NNE;9;74%;88%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;69;58;Decreasing clouds;69;55;SW;6;65%;23%;5

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;85;71;Partly sunny;85;72;WNW;6;73%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;80;62;Showers and t-storms;81;56;SSW;7;42%;82%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;WSW;9;76%;79%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;85;74;A shower;85;75;ESE;4;84%;78%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;Partly sunny, warm;97;81;ESE;8;49%;44%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;57;52;A morning shower;58;48;SSE;8;76%;57%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;83;56;Partly sunny;84;57;NE;6;30%;6%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;83;76;Showers and t-storms;83;74;ESE;8;79%;70%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;73;48;Partly sunny;72;52;NNE;10;57%;44%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;78;A shower in places;86;78;SSW;14;70%;75%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;61;46;Mostly sunny;62;46;NNW;5;75%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;72;51;Partial sunshine;73;60;WSW;3;31%;44%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;73;55;Nice with some sun;74;49;NE;7;51%;7%;6

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;90;84;Rather cloudy;91;84;W;10;64%;21%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;73;56;Partly sunny;75;57;SSW;7;65%;41%;10

New York, United States;Warmer;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;S;6;33%;0%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;94;68;Sunny and hot;95;69;W;7;33%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;55;34;Mostly cloudy;50;42;SW;13;53%;61%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;74;61;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;6;54%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, nice and warm;78;44;Mostly sunny;80;48;S;8;38%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;73;42;More sun than clouds;78;58;WSW;9;34%;5%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;85;78;A morning shower;85;80;E;12;80%;85%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NNW;5;82%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;84;74;Couple of t-storms;84;75;ENE;6;86%;91%;10

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;74;58;Showers and t-storms;79;59;NW;5;67%;82%;8

Perth, Australia;Warm with sunshine;82;59;Periods of sun, warm;83;56;WNW;14;32%;99%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;S;6;71%;66%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;76;A t-storm around;90;76;ESE;11;76%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;92;74;An afternoon shower;93;74;SE;5;51%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;77;59;Showers and t-storms;78;57;E;9;52%;82%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;S;9;54%;5%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;68;53;Brief p.m. showers;66;51;SW;5;67%;90%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;69;58;Decreasing clouds;68;55;SSW;7;71%;33%;3

Recife, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;84;73;A shower in the a.m.;83;74;SSE;9;71%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;47;39;A little a.m. rain;47;40;S;10;68%;92%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;69;54;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;NE;7;53%;3%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;E;5;73%;66%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;102;81;Plenty of sunshine;102;82;ESE;5;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Some hazy sun;74;59;Partly sunny;79;60;NW;6;67%;14%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;67;51;Mostly sunny;64;46;NE;12;57%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;61;54;Low clouds breaking;61;55;SW;11;72%;40%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;76;64;N;4;81%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;84;75;Some sun, a shower;84;74;ESE;10;71%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;73;66;A t-storm in spots;74;65;WSW;4;98%;71%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;83;58;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;NE;15;17%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;74;49;Sunshine, pleasant;77;49;E;3;20%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;72;A p.m. shower or two;84;72;NNE;6;75%;74%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;78;54;Thunderstorms;63;50;ESE;5;90%;88%;3

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;76;54;Partly sunny;71;53;NE;6;68%;5%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;73;52;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;SSW;7;56%;1%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;68;SE;10;39%;84%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;88;81;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ESE;6;78%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;Showers and t-storms;72;54;SE;8;67%;76%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;76;A shower in places;85;76;E;10;70%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;73;42;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;SSE;6;23%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;69;53;Partly sunny;67;59;SSE;8;69%;27%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;84;75;Partly sunny, warm;91;77;SE;7;56%;30%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partial sunshine;72;51;Partly sunny;68;44;E;11;50%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and nice;87;56;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;ENE;6;28%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;86;58;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;NNE;8;26%;7%;10

Tehran, Iran;A shower or t-storm;81;66;A shower in places;84;66;E;10;22%;52%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, cooler;86;70;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;S;8;54%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;83;63;Clouds and sun;80;62;E;5;61%;30%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;71;65;Partly sunny, warmer;84;66;S;9;58%;9%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and warmer;73;51;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;WSW;7;60%;1%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;75;64;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;ESE;7;60%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;59;Sunny and nice;82;61;ESE;8;54%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;75;47;Partly sunny;80;50;ENE;9;14%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;75;56;Partly sunny;68;55;E;5;58%;42%;5

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;81;60;Showers and t-storms;79;59;ENE;4;70%;82%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray thunderstorm;95;74;SW;5;57%;79%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;72;49;Clouds and sun, nice;75;54;NNE;7;53%;21%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;77;54;Partly sunny;77;56;NE;10;50%;9%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;57;46;Partly sunny, windy;60;48;NW;24;64%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray a.m. t-storm;98;78;A stray thunderstorm;95;80;SSW;6;64%;74%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;79;54;Some sun;81;54;NE;4;32%;28%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather