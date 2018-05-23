Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SW;13;81%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Lots of sun, warm;41;27;Sunny and very warm;39;26;NNE;13;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and warm;34;20;Mostly sunny;33;18;W;20;35%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;23;19;Mostly sunny, warm;28;20;SE;16;49%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;24;14;Clouds and sun, warm;24;15;E;21;60%;66%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;6;A shower in spots;15;6;SE;16;54%;45%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hot;36;19;Sunny and not as hot;31;18;S;12;21%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy and cooler;13;1;An afternoon shower;17;11;WSW;25;42%;78%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;22;10;SSE;8;61%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;28;17;Plenty of sunshine;26;19;NNW;8;60%;44%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy showers;15;11;Partly sunny;16;12;WNW;24;64%;74%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;39;24;Sunny and very warm;40;25;NNW;11;19%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;33;23;Showers and t-storms;33;23;SSE;8;78%;88%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;W;10;61%;76%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Inc. clouds;35;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;S;11;73%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;NE;13;69%;11%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny;31;17;SSW;15;36%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;28;16;A shower or t-storm;27;15;ESE;11;54%;73%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;25;13;Clouds and sun;26;14;E;15;46%;1%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;17;10;Cloudy;17;9;SE;11;80%;57%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;14;A t-storm in spots;25;13;ESE;14;67%;58%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;26;16;Showers and t-storms;27;16;NNE;8;63%;82%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A thunderstorm;21;15;Showers and t-storms;22;14;SSE;8;74%;82%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;27;14;Sun and some clouds;28;15;E;11;44%;8%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;27;16;Showers and t-storms;28;17;NE;9;58%;82%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;More sun than clouds;17;9;Plenty of sun;18;10;NNW;9;70%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A little a.m. rain;28;17;NNE;8;44%;62%;4

Busan, South Korea;A.M. rain, clearing;25;14;Mostly cloudy;26;16;WSW;16;47%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;41;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;25;NE;13;18%;25%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy with a shower;18;14;Overcast, showers;17;12;SE;16;84%;89%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SE;6;62%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;36;29;Clouds and sun, nice;36;28;SSE;11;62%;44%;11

Chicago, United States;Warmer;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;SE;10;56%;6%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy thunderstorms;29;24;Thunderstorms;29;25;WSW;11;81%;92%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;24;10;Mostly sunny;22;9;E;10;52%;1%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;21;Sunny and nice;25;20;NNW;19;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, humid;32;22;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;9;55%;41%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;23;A shower or two;29;23;S;16;79%;81%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;44;30;Hazy sun and hot;44;29;WNW;13;13%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;27;12;Mostly sunny;28;13;NW;9;26%;8%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;S;13;75%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;34;25;A t-storm around;33;24;SE;13;66%;71%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and some clouds;16;8;Clouds and sun;17;10;N;16;71%;44%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;NNE;13;38%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;22;16;Showers and t-storms;21;15;W;15;78%;82%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;SSE;19;68%;50%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Partly sunny;23;11;ENE;8;54%;13%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;23;Thunderstorms;26;23;E;11;85%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;23;10;Clouds and sun;22;8;WSW;15;35%;2%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;34;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;E;9;84%;74%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;33;26;A morning shower;33;25;SSE;12;65%;57%;13

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;29;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;ENE;27;59%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;37;24;Partly sunny;38;25;SE;9;42%;35%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;38;21;Hazy sun, very warm;39;22;NNE;17;16%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds breaking;24;17;Partly sunny;25;18;NE;16;71%;24%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;E;10;68%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Unseasonably hot;42;31;Sunny and very hot;42;30;N;21;22%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;WNW;9;41%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and nice;27;10;Sunny and beautiful;27;11;N;8;21%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;40;26;Hazy and very warm;38;28;WSW;13;49%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or two;28;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;SSW;9;73%;78%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;29;Clouds and sun;41;30;WSW;14;19%;27%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;27;12;A shower or t-storm;26;14;NNE;8;50%;60%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;22;64%;73%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;W;11;70%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;Some sun, pleasant;35;26;S;17;66%;32%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;Cloudy;32;25;ENE;8;77%;55%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;-2;Partly sunny;15;-1;ENE;10;38%;7%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;12;74%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;17;Partly sunny;20;16;S;13;83%;11%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;Thunderstorms;20;14;SSW;12;80%;85%;4

London, United Kingdom;Lots of sun, nice;21;13;Showers and t-storms;19;12;NNE;15;74%;88%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;21;14;Decreasing clouds;20;13;SW;9;65%;23%;5

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;29;21;Partly sunny;30;22;WNW;10;73%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;27;17;Showers and t-storms;27;14;SSW;11;42%;82%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;WSW;15;76%;79%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;29;23;A shower;29;24;ESE;7;84%;78%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;ESE;13;49%;44%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;14;11;A morning shower;15;9;SSE;12;76%;57%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;13;Partly sunny;29;14;NE;10;30%;6%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Showers and t-storms;28;23;ESE;12;79%;70%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;23;9;Partly sunny;22;11;NNE;17;57%;44%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in places;30;26;SSW;22;70%;75%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;17;8;NNW;8;75%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;22;11;Partial sunshine;23;15;WSW;6;31%;44%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;Nice with some sun;23;10;NE;12;51%;7%;6

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;32;29;Rather cloudy;33;29;W;16;64%;21%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;23;14;Partly sunny;24;14;SSW;11;65%;41%;10

New York, United States;Warmer;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;S;10;33%;0%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;34;20;Sunny and hot;35;21;W;12;33%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;13;1;Mostly cloudy;10;6;SW;21;53%;61%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;23;16;Partly sunny;27;16;SSE;9;54%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, nice and warm;26;7;Mostly sunny;27;9;S;12;38%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;23;6;More sun than clouds;26;15;WSW;15;34%;5%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;A morning shower;29;26;E;19;80%;85%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NNW;8;82%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;29;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;ENE;9;86%;91%;10

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;23;14;Showers and t-storms;26;15;NW;8;67%;82%;8

Perth, Australia;Warm with sunshine;28;15;Periods of sun, warm;28;13;WNW;23;32%;99%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;S;9;71%;66%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ESE;18;76%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;33;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;SE;9;51%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Showers and t-storms;25;14;E;15;52%;82%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;S;14;54%;5%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;12;Brief p.m. showers;19;10;SW;8;67%;90%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;21;15;Decreasing clouds;20;13;SSW;11;71%;33%;3

Recife, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;SSE;15;71%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;8;4;A little a.m. rain;8;5;S;16;68%;92%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;NE;12;53%;3%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;E;8;73%;66%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;39;27;Plenty of sunshine;39;28;ESE;8;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Some hazy sun;23;15;Partly sunny;26;16;NW;10;67%;14%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;19;10;Mostly sunny;18;8;NE;20;57%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;16;12;Low clouds breaking;16;13;SW;17;72%;40%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;N;6;81%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;29;24;Some sun, a shower;29;24;ESE;16;71%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;19;A t-storm in spots;23;18;WSW;6;98%;71%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NE;23;17%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;24;9;Sunshine, pleasant;25;10;E;5;20%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;NNE;10;75%;74%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;26;12;Thunderstorms;17;10;ESE;7;90%;88%;3

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;Partly sunny;22;12;NE;9;68%;5%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;SSW;11;56%;1%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;20;SE;15;39%;84%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;10;78%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;Showers and t-storms;22;12;SE;13;67%;76%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in places;29;25;E;17;70%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;23;5;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;SSE;9;23%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;Partly sunny;19;15;SSE;13;69%;27%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;SE;11;56%;30%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partial sunshine;22;10;Partly sunny;20;7;E;18;50%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and nice;30;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;ENE;9;28%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;NNE;13;26%;7%;10

Tehran, Iran;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower in places;29;19;E;16;22%;52%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, cooler;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;S;13;54%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;28;17;Clouds and sun;27;16;E;7;61%;30%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;22;19;Partly sunny, warmer;29;19;S;14;58%;9%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and warmer;23;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;WSW;12;60%;1%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;ESE;11;60%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;15;Sunny and nice;28;16;ESE;13;54%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;24;8;Partly sunny;26;10;ENE;14;14%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;20;13;E;8;58%;42%;5

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;27;15;Showers and t-storms;26;15;ENE;7;70%;82%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;35;23;SW;8;57%;79%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;22;9;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;NNE;12;53%;21%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny;25;13;NE;16;50%;9%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;14;8;Partly sunny, windy;15;9;NW;39;64%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray a.m. t-storm;37;26;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;SSW;10;64%;74%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;26;12;Some sun;27;12;NE;6;32%;28%;11

