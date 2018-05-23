XebiaLabs Delivers Enterprise Framework and Critical Capabilities for Scalable Container Migration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in enterprise DevOps and Continuous Delivery software, today announced a framework of critical DevOps capabilities companies need when moving to containers on a large scale. These capabilities complement common container tool functionality and become essential as companies move from single container projects to large-scale container adoption.

Road Blocks Impeding Enterprise-wide Container Deployments

Today’s forward-thinking companies are investigating container technology as a way to deliver software faster. But most implementations and typical container tools focus primarily on the technology of creating and running containers. Now, as IT teams have learned how to work with containers, companies are challenged with how to run containers at scale and standardize and manage release processes across hundreds of applications. The ephemeral and disposable nature of containers requires significant effort to keep track of rapidly-changing container deployments, manage dependencies between multiple microservices, and enforce security, audit, and compliance processes.

Teams initially resort to writing custom code and scripts to address these challenges. Unfortunately, these scripts are unique to each container environment and instance, so there is no standardization across teams, environments, or stages in a release. Scripting enterprise deployments quickly becomes too expensive and impractical at scale.

Enterprise Framework for Containers at Scale

As companies expand and scale their use of containers to deploy applications, they need a framework in place to provide mission-critical, enterprise-focused capabilities. This framework should enable these companies to:

1) Create technology-agnostic processes – Design standard and repeatable processes that work for hybrid environments

2) Manage application complexity – Manage and orchestrate complex application release processes and dependencies between microservices

3) Incorporate IT governance automatically – Maintain infrastructure to address compliance, control, security, reporting, and audit requirements

4) Get code-to-production visibility – Provide real-time visibility into all aspects of release processes and components, no matter where they live

The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform Provides the Framework and Critical Capabilities Needed for Large-scale Container Deployments

The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform offers orchestration, analytics, and deployment automation functions that are specifically designed to complement container infrastructures, helping companies manage applications deployed in containers at speed and scale. Critical capabilities include:

Standardization, automation, and control of complex software release pipelines, deployment processes, and configurations Dependency management between applications and between release processes, and release orchestration across the complete Continuous Delivery pipeline Complete visibility into the software delivery and deployment status across all environments Compliance, security, reporting, governance, and audit trail capture enforced throughout the release process Hybrid deployments that are managed across a mixture of containers, VMs, and traditional environments Release and deployment information that is easily accessible across all teams, both technical and non-technical

XebiaLabs offers deep integrations with most common container tools and related PaaS platforms, including Docker, Docker Compose, Docker Enterprise, Kubernetes, Google Container Engine (GKE), RedHat OpenShift, Terraform, Cloud Foundry, Helm, AWS EC2 ECS, and Microsoft Azure Container Instance.

“Container technologies have revolutionized software development. But as usage grows beyond the sandbox, companies need to find ways to take advantage of the power of containers without being held back by unscalable, manual processes developed for one-off projects,” noted Robert Stroud, Chief Product Officer at XebiaLabs and former Principle Analyst for Forrester Research. “Using a holistic enterprise framework that incorporates application, technical, organizational, and governance complexities will accelerate software development and delivery. Such a framework also significantly reduces risk and provides deep insights and guidance. This structured approach allows organizations to focus on creating applications that differentiate the business and to deliver true business value rather than writing ‘plumbing code’ that is expensive, introduces risk, and is not scalable.”

