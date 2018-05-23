MACOM to Showcase Industry Leading RF and Microwave Portfolio at IMS 2018

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), will showcase its industry leading GaN-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) portfolio, Lightwave Antennas, and other high-performance MMIC and diode products at IEEE’s International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2018, Booth #1125 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 12 th – 14 th. MACOM’s booth will feature new product solutions optimized for 5G connectivity, wireless basestations, radar, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical RF applications.

MACOM will showcase its industry leading GaN-on-Silicon portfolio, Lightwave Antennas, and other high-performance MMIC and diode products at IEEE’s International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2018, Booth #1125 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 12th – 14th, 2018.

Visit Booth #1125 to meet with MACOM experts and learn more about:

Lightwave Antenna Solutions: Combining RF Coherent Beamforming and Fiber-to-the-Element Optical Transport to deliver wideband performance, low latency and improved spectral efficiency Enabling the Next Generation of Wireless Basestations: Cutting-edge GaN-on-Si 60W average Power Doherty module Front-End Modules (FEMs): Delivering performance and reliability for wireless networking leveraging proprietary switching technology and integration RF Energy: The industry’s first GaN-on-Silicon based RF Energy Toolkit MACOM GaN-on-Silicon: Combining manufacturing scale, supply security, and surge capacity from STMicroelectronics with MACOM’s GaN-on-Silicon RF power products to address mainstream consumer, automotive, and wireless basestation programs The Trusted Name in High-Performance RF Components: Showcasing MACOM’s high-performance MMICs, industry-leading limiter diode design, cross-reference tools and application-specific solutions

Members of MACOM’s product management, engineering and applications teams will be available at Booth #1125 to answer any questions. MACOM experts will also be participating in various sessions throughout IMS, including:

5G Summit: GaN-on-Silicon Transcendent – Enabling The Cost, Integration, and Affordability Challenges to Make 5G a RealityPresenter: Anthony FischettiDate: Tuesday, June 12 th 2018Time: 1:00 PM ESTLocation: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Room 103ABC Technical Session: A Novel CAD Probe for Bidirectional Impedance and Stability Analysis Presenter: Tom WinslowDate: Wednesday, June 13 th 2018Time: 3:30 PM ESTLocation: Room TBD

Show Information: Exhibition Hall: Philadelphia Convention Center, Philadelphia PA.

Tuesday, June 12 th: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM EST Wednesday, June 13 th: 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM EST Thursday, June 14 th: 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM EST

For more information about IMS 2018, visit www.ims2018.org.

ABOUT MACOM: MACOM is a new breed of analog semiconductor company — one that delivers a unique combination of high growth, diversification and high profitability. We are enabling a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society’s insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and data centers.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world’s leading communications infrastructure and aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency, and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

MACOM, M/A-COM, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, M/A-COM Tech, Partners in RF & Microwave, The First Name in Microwave and related logos are trademarks of MACOM. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about MACOM, please visit www.macom.com follow @MACOMtweets on Twitter, join MACOM on LinkedIn, or visit the MACOM YouTube Channel.

