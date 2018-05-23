Italian president summons Conte for talks on forming govt

ROME (AP) — Italy's president has summoned Giuseppe Conte for consultations to see if the lawyer tapped by the euroskeptic 5-Star Movement and League to be the country's next premier can form a government.

The office of President Sergio Mattarella announced Conte has been summoned for a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The two populist blocs had proposed Conte as their compromise candidate to lead the government after more than two months of political deadlock.

Questions had swirled about Conte's qualifications, given he has never held public office. Media reports have also speculated that he padded his resume and overstated his academic credentials.