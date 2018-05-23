SFW Capital Partners Makes a Strategic Investment in Swiftpage

RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--SFW Capital Partners (“SFW”), a specialized private equity firm that invests in mid-sized companies across the information value chain, with a particular focus on information, software, and analytical instrumentation, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Swiftpage, Inc. (“Swiftpage”). SFW’s principals have supported some of the most successful and well-regarded companies in the software, information, and workflow solutions sectors, including DaySmart Software, DZone, Gerson Lehrman Group, AGDATA, MD Buyline, IAG Research, and Telephia, among others. Swiftpage marks another platform investment for SFW in the small-and-medium sized business (“SMB”) information management and workflow solutions sector, having invested in DaySmart Software in September 2016. With SFW’s strategic support and resources, Swiftpage plans to make significant investments to develop its product offering, enhance its sales and marketing capabilities, enter new markets, and meaningfully accelerate growth.

Swiftpage, with operations in Denver, CO, Scottsdale, AZ, and Newcastle, UK, is a leading provider of customer relationship management software to owners and managers of SMBs across the world. Swiftpage’s flagship product, the Act! platform, offers sales and marketing software solutions that enable SMBs to more effectively manage their front-office processes such as customer acquisition, management, and retention. Act!’s core platform offers a broad range of functionality, including customer management, sales and pipeline management, marketing automation, vertical customization, and third-party integrations. Swiftpage’s customers include over 200,000 SMBs across every sector of the economy, and the Company’s solution facilitates the front-office workflow and information needs of over 500,000 users.

“Swiftpage exhibits the key characteristics that we look for in our investments within the information management and workflow solutions sectors: mission-critical products, large addressable markets, and a potential to unlock meaningful growth through a range of strategic and operational initiatives,” said Omair Sarwar, a Principal at SFW who will be joining the Swiftpage Board of Directors. “We are excited about partnering with John Oechsle, Swiftpage’s CEO, and the Swiftpage team to continue building the business and accelerating its growth.”

“SFW brings more than just capital to Swiftpage and we are looking forward to leveraging their expertise and resources to help accelerate our product roadmap – enabling our growth and the growth of our customers,” said H. John Oechsle, CEO of Swiftpage. “SFW has the industry experience and operational expertise to help us more quickly realize our goal to continually deliver the most advanced, easy-to-use CRM that is built specifically for small business success. Act! has been the trusted choice in SMB CRM for over 30 years and we are excited for the opportunities that our SFW partnership will bring.”

About Swiftpage Swiftpage, with operations in Denver, CO, Scottsdale, AZ, and Newcastle, UK, is a leading provider of software and services that help small and mid-sized businesses grow. Swiftpage is the maker of Act!, the pioneer and an innovator in the CRM space, serving over 500,000 users in over 100 countries. The award-winning solution makes it easy to grow your small business with powerful sales and marketing tools and a flexible CRM platform. For more information, visit www.swiftpage.com.

About SFW Capital Partners SFW Capital Partners is a specialized private equity firm that invests in mid-sized companies across the information value chain, with a particular focus on information, software, and analytical instrumentation, a sector that the principals of SFW have invested in for over 20 years. SFW’s businesses manage and provide information, analytics, and workflow solutions that support critical decision-making and knowledge transfer processes across all major industries and business functions. These include, but are not limited to, providers of critical information, knowledge management, software, workflow solutions, lab, process and field instrumentation, control and monitoring solutions and test, inspection and certification services. For more information, visit www.sfwcap.com.

