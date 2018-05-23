Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) has honored Mouser Electronics with its 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year award. Littelfuse presented the award to Mouser Electronics at last week’s Electronic Distribution Show (EDS) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Littelfuse congratulates Mouser Electronics on winning the 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year award. Pictured (from left to right): Deepak Nayar, Littelfuse senior vice president and general manager, electronics business unit; Peter Kim, Littelfuse vice president of global sales; Emily Parchman, Mouser Electronics supplier marketing manager; Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse president and chief executive officer; Andy Kerr, Mouser Electronics vice president of passives; Dawn Manhart, Littelfuse director of channel sales; Thane Parker, Littelfuse director of OEM sales. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to honor Mouser Electronics as a premier channel partner for Littelfuse,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “With an unwavering commitment to outstanding customer service, we view Mouser as a true partner in innovation. Mouser has helped drive increased demand and sales growth across our expanding portfolio of circuit protection, power control and sensing technologies. Maintaining strong alignment with our channel partners is a critical part of meeting the most demanding engineering and production needs of our customers.”

Mouser Electronics is a worldwide leading authorized distributor of semiconductors and electronic components for more than 700 industry-leading manufacturers. Mouser specializes in the rapid introduction of new products and technologies for design engineers and buyers.

“Mouser is grateful for this important recognition from Littelfuse,” said Glenn Smith, Mouser’s President and CEO. “Littelfuse and Mouser have a collaborative, innovation-focused partnership aimed at meeting customer needs through best-in-class service. We look forward to continuing and growing this outstanding partnership.”

Littelfuse selects award winners based on a variety of distributor performance metrics including overall sales growth, focus product sales, growth in the number of customers served, and the number and quality of creative marketing campaigns that reach end customers.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 700 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in 170 countries from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Littelfuse

Founded in 1927, Littelfuse is the global leader in circuit protection with advancing platforms in power control and sensor technologies. The company serves customers in the electronics, automotive and industrial markets with products that include fuses, semiconductors, polymers, ceramics, relays and sensors. Littelfuse has more than 11,000 employees in more than 50 locations worldwide. For more information, please visit Littelfuse.com.

