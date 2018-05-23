Fiduciary Trust Names Hans Olsen as Chief Investment Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Fiduciary Trust Company, a wealth advisor and investment management firm for high-net-worth individuals and nonprofits, announced today that Hans Olsen has joined as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Olsen joins Fiduciary Trust from Stifel Nicolaus, where he was Global Head of Investment Strategy for the firm’s wealth management unit and CIO of its Delaware Trust Company. He joined Stifel upon its 2015 acquisition of the U.S. wealth management unit of Barclays, where he was the Global Head of Investment Strategy, the Head of the Global Asset Allocation Committee, and CIO of the Delaware Trust Company. Previously, he served as CIO for J.P. Morgan’s Private Wealth Management business in the U.S. and as CIO of Bingham Legg Advisers in Boston.

In his role as Fiduciary Trust's CIO, Olsen will be responsible for the strategic direction of the firm’s multi-asset class investment philosophy, which includes: investment strategy, strategic and tactical asset allocation, portfolio construction, and manager due diligence and selection in both public and private markets.

“Hans’s breadth of experience, coupled with his deep knowledge across asset classes, markets and strategies, will benefit our clients,” said Austin V. Shapard, President & CEO of Fiduciary Trust. “We are excited about Hans's addition to the team and welcome him heartily to Fiduciary Trust.”

“I’m pleased to join such a talented team of investment and wealth management professionals, at a firm with a venerable history that has maintained its client-centric approach for well over a century,” added Olsen.

Olsen is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder. He earned a B.A. in Economics from Bates College and completed the executive education program on investment decisions and behavioral finance at Harvard University. He is a frequent contributor to CNBC and other national media outlets.

About Fiduciary Trust Company Fiduciary Trust is a privately owned wealth management firm focused on families, individuals and nonprofits seeking objective expertise to grow and protect their investments. The firm also provides a range of services to professional financial advisors and single-family offices. Fiduciary’s capabilities include customized wealth planning, investment management, trust and estate services, and family office, tax and custody services.

Fiduciary Trust, founded in 1885 as a family office, takes a personal approach based on expertise, strong performance and a genuine commitment to act in its clients’ best interests. The firm’s unique, private ownership and disciplined investment approach align its interests with clients’ and provide the stability and permanence its clients seek. This commitment to clients has enabled the firm to achieve a 98% average annual client retention rate for over a decade.

For additional information about Fiduciary’s services, please visit www.fiduciary-trust.com, or contact John Morey at 617-574-3459 or jmorey@fiduciary-trust.com.

