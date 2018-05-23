Versum Materials Introduces Smart, Fab-wide Heat Sourcing and Control for Electronic Specialty Gases in Semiconductor Fabs

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced today that has significantly upgraded its GASGUARD eV temperature control system by adding a remote-mount controller option. The system delivers smart, state-of-the-art heat sourcing and control of specialty gases that require heating before delivery to the tool in semiconductor manufacturing fabs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005122/en/

Versum Materials GASGUARD® eV Temperature Control System (Photo: Business Wire)

“First introduced in 2016, the GASGUARD eV temperature control system has proven to reduce the cost of heating, increase performance and enhance the user experience in delivering safe and reliable temperature control,” said Kerry M. Lanza, product manager for the Versum Materials GASGUARD Delivery Systems and Services Group (DS&S).

The newly enhanced system lowers cost of ownership, improves uptime and simplifies troubleshooting with top and remote mount options and a smaller footprint. The fully certified, code-compliant eV model includes an electrochemical compression heater/controller and a gas cabinet with two 700-watt blankets and two heat traces to accommodate two A or B size cylinders. It also includes a GASGUARD AP11 controller, which provides integrated monitoring and control and offers a single power feed with optional dual power.

“Our customers reported that eV temperature control technology provides steady and precise temperature and pressure control, enhanced Proportional, Integral, Derivative (PID) temperature control, overheating protection and continuous monitoring. Equally important, our system ensures an uninterrupted flow of gas with no temperature peaks and valleys,” said Lanza, adding that the eV system has proven its value as an element in the “smart manufacturing” methods adopted in today’s fabs.

According to Lanza, about one-third of the gas delivery systems sold by Versum Materials use heating to flow low-temperature gases and the Company strives to improve the systems flexibility by taking temperature control technology anywhere on the floor where it is needed.

More than 60 years of experience backs GASGUARD gas and chemicals delivery systems for the semiconductor, thin-film-transistor (TFT) LCD and photovoltaics industry. These delivery systems include automatic, semiautomatic and manual versions in a variety of configurations—from a single source to a multiple cylinder source and purge system and can accommodate the full range of hazardous gases: flammable, pyrophoric, corrosive, toxic and highly-toxic, all tailored to meet specific manufacturing needs.

Built on a legacy of more than 30 years of manufacturing and supplying some 30,000 advanced materials and delivery systems, Versum Materials continues to design and build safer, more reliable delivery equipment for high-purity gas and liquid distribution.

For more information on eV temperature control and other technology, please visit https://www.versummaterials.com/products/product-directory/featured-products/.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading electronic materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin word for “toward,” the name “Versum” communicates the company’s deep commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating, innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum Materials is one of the world’s leading suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials has annual sales of approximately US $1.1 billion, 2,200 employees and 12 major facilities in Asia and North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Prior to its separation on Oct. 1, 2016, Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

GASGUARD, the Versum Materials logo and Versum are trademarks of Versum Materials, Inc. or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005122/en/

CONTACT: Versum Materials, Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Soohwan Kim

VSMIR@versummaterials.com

or

Media Inquiries:

Tiffany Zinn

Tiffany.Zinn@versummaterials.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY OIL/GAS TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Versum Materials, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 05/23/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005122/en