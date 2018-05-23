Hakka photo show opens in Israel, offers romantic view of rural Taiwan

A photography exhibition spotlighting Hakka culture kicked off May 22 in Jerusalem as part of government efforts promoting people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and Israel.



Organized by the Hakka Affairs Council, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv and Hebrew University of Jerusalem, "Hakka Journey—Taiwan Romantic Route 3 as a Formosa Landscape" features 50 images encapsulating the cultural customs and lifestyles of the ethnic group.



The shots were taken by nine local photographers at points along Hakka Romantic Route 3, a 150-kilometer section in northern and central Taiwan of the 438.7-kilometer Provincial Highway No. 3. The route winds through 16 Hakka townships in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu and Miaoli counties and Taichung City.



At the opening ceremony, HAC Minister Li Yung-te said the exhibition is the first on Hakka culture staged in Israel. It is expected to help visitors, including those attending the May 23-24 Conference of Asian Studies at HUJ, to better understand this unique aspect of Taiwan’s multicultural society.



According to the HAC, the route is one of the central components in a Cabinet-level project promoting greater awareness of Hakkas and their significant contributions to Taiwan.



Also involving the Council of Agriculture and Ministry of Economic Affairs, the initiative aims to promote the route as a major tourist destination and revitalize the economies of the townships involved. (SFC-E)