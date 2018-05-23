Taiwan CDC confirms 2 new cases of enterovirus infection with severe complications

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Two new cases of enterovirus infection with severe complications have been confirmed in Taiwan, according to a press release of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) on Tuesday.

As the weather is turning warmer, enterovirus activity is expected to increase. Taiwan CDC urged the public to wash hands with soap and water frequently, rest at home when sick, and clean and sanitize their household with bleach regularly. The agency added that pregnant women, newborns and children are advised to avoid contact with infected individuals to prevent contracting enterovirus.



The two new enterovirus cases respectively are a newborn baby boy and a 3-year-old girl who both reside in northern Taiwan, the agency said.

“The newborn baby was confirmed to have contracted echovirus 11 and developed severe complications. As of now, the case is still hospitalized for treatment,” Taiwan CDC said.

“The 3-year-old girl sought medical attention at a hospital after she subsequently developed hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD), herpangina, vomiting, fever, myoclonic jerk and drowsiness,” the agency said. “After further evaluation, the case was confirmed to have contracted enterovirus 71 and developed severe complications. Fortunately, the case has recovered and been discharged from the hospital after treatment.”

According to the surveillance data compiled by Taiwan CDC, thus far this year, a cumulative total of 7 enterovirus cases with severe complications have been confirmed, which is higher than that during the same period last year (2) and the year before (6).

In addition, Taiwan CDC said that as enterovirus infection progresses fast, children below the age of 5 are at increased risk of developing severe infection. If a child in the family develops prodromal symptoms of complications such as flaccid paralysis, limb weakness, drowsiness, disturbed consciousness, inactivity, myoclonic jerk, continuous vomiting, tachypnea, and tachycardia, please ensure the child receive medical assistance at a large hospital as soon as possible, the agency said.