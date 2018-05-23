  1. Home
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles southwestern Taiwan

Magnitude 4.0 temblor shakes southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/23 17:18

CWB map of today's quake in Chiayi.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County at 4:30 p.m. today (May 23), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The epicenter of the quake was located 2.2 kilometers west-southwest of Chiayi County Hall and was measured at a depth of 20.5 kilometers, according to CWB data. 

In intensity level of 4 was reported in Chiayi County, and intensity level of 3 was recorded in Yunlin County, and intensity level of 2 was seen in Tainan City, and an intensity level of 1 could be felt in Chaunghua County, Nantou County, Central Penghu County and Taichung City. 

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
