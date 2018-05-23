Sources: Taiwan panel maker Innolux approaches 2nd round of layoffs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's leading LCD panel maker Innolux is rumored to begin a second wave of layoffs soon, during which several high level executives will get fired. The company declined to comment on the rumor.

Innolux laid off 72 workers last Friday, May 18 to reportedly target poor performers after Apple Daily broke the news on Monday, May 21. Those sacked accounted for 0.2 percent of the total headcount in Taiwan, according to the company.

Sources recently told Apple Daily that another round of layoffs is about to take place and that several high-level positions will be targeted, including TV business sales manager, Hong Mao-sheng (洪茂盛), the deputy product manager, and the product development director.

The company declined to comment on the rumor when asked by an Apple Daily reporter, only stating that the company will continue to make appropriate arrangements to address industry trends and customer demands.

A letter to clients from Innolux CEO Hsiao Chih-hung (蕭志弘) on Wednesday, May 23, was obtained by Apple Daily, which confirmed the leave of Hung, who will be succeeded by TFT LCD marketing and engineering veteran, Yang Chu-Hsiang (楊柱祥), in June.

