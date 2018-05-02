Taiwanese students hang rainbow flags to protest school's cancellation of LGBT lectures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Students at a high school in Kaohsiung city hung rainbow flags outside classrooms to disclose their objection against school's suspension of lectures presented by members of the LGBT community amid parents' disapproval.

A lecture which was related to homosexuality was originally scheduled to take place on May 15 for first-year students at Ruei-Siang Senior High School.

Close to the date, the school announced the talk had been postponed because the teaching materials needed reviewing. However, a group of students and teachers suspected that the cancellation was due to parents' disapproval of homosexuality.

As a result, some students and teachers at the high school decided to hold a protest against the cancellation by hanging rainbow flags outside the classrooms and demanded the school to retain the lecture, according to the local news reports.

(Students at Ruei-Siang Senior High School with rainbow flags, image from the teachers and students)

Hung Chih-ho, the convener of Kaohsiung city Parents Association, said that parents did not oppose to LGBT groups and had the rights to examine the content prior to the lecture. In addition, he expressed his concern that some teachers had instigated a reaction and led the student protest against the school, causing disruption among the students.

The school confirmed in the afternoon that the lecture would not be canceled and that the contents of the presentation will be reviewed again by a teacher committee on May 30.