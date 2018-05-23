  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Cops guard melons in eastern Taiwan 

Police in Hualien have initiated 'Operation Protect Melons" to guard a bumper crop of watermelons against potential thieves

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/23 16:53

Officer guards field of melons. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In order to protect a bumper crop of watermelons in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County, local police have initiated "Operation Protect Melons," to protect these engorged gourds from potential thieves. 

Hualien's Yuli Township is renown for its sweet watermelons and this year because of mild weather this spring, a bumper harvest is expected in an area covering 160 hectares, reported CNA.

Many of the watermelon farmers are elderly, and in previous years to prevent thieves from making off with the hard-earned melons, many would have to camp out in the fields at night. In order to take some of the burden off the farmers, the township has decided for the first time to deploy police in the fields before the harvest. 


Police officer patrols field at night. (CNA image)


Police officers patrol field by day. (CNA image)


Field of melons in Hualien's Yuli Township. (CNA image)
