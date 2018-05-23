Sweden issues guide, tells citizens to boost 'war preparedness'  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Swedish government is distributing an updated leaflet to its 4.8 million houses detailing measures for war preparedness, for the first time since 1961, signaling that the neutral nation is waking up to a world characterized by new chaos.

Titled “If crisis or war comes,” the brochure begins with a straightforward question, “What would you do if your everyday life was turned upside down?” The well-illustrated handbook contains three parts: Emergency preparedness, Total defense, and Warning systems.

Similar materials were first distributed in Sweden in 1943, at the peak of the second world war. The general public has not received such guides since the last one in 1961.

Following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and recent moves by Russian planes and submarines to enter Swedish airspace and territorial waters, security issues have been thrown into the spotlight in the Scandinavian nation, which has taken measures accordingly including reintroducing conscription, increasing military spending, and mulling over the possibility of joining NATO.

Sweden has also held its biggest military drills in 25 years and aligned with Denmark to draft plans aimed at countering Russian threats such as cyber-attacks and disinformation, warning that “States and organizations are already using misleading information in order to try and influence our values and how we act.”

The pamphlet also advised people to be prepared in scenarios where food and water are in short supply, there’s no heating, and communications services have been disrupted, etc.

Stressing that it is the duty of Swedish people to contribute to total defense, the guide asks everyone between the ages of 16 and 70 “to be called up to assist in the event of war.”



The pamphlet comes with lots of illustrations (Photo by Swedish Government)