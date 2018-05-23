AAE 2018: Picsolve Bolsters Asian Appeal with New Capture Experiences

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Picsolve, the leading digital content capture and distribution partner for world-class visitor destinations, today announced the next steps in its diversification into Asia. Confirming its plans to exhibit at the Asian Attractions Expo 2018 (AAE18), Picsolve announces the launch of two new content capture experiences in the region: the Experience Wall and Super Selfie.

Picsolve at AAE18

With 19 partners in the Asia Pacific and Middle East region, including recent contract wins with Busan Air Cruise and Studio City Macau, Picsolve will be discussing its full range of innovative content capture experiences.

Visitors to the show will be able to meet and discuss content capture in Asia with key members of Picsolve’s executive team, including the recently seconded Robert Cowell, Vice President of Asia, and CEO, David Hockley. Picsolve will be at booth #705.

Super Selfie

The first of two new and innovative content capture solutions Picsolve is launching in Asia is the Super Selfie, a dramatic, panoramic and supercharged take on the much loved ‘selfie’. Launched in partnership with Panora.me, Super Selfie takes the stunning backdrop of any destination and combines it with a ‘selfie’ of its visitors to create a piece of engaging and highly sharable content.

A video showcasing the Super Selfie in action can be found here.

Experience Wall

Also new to the Asian region is Picsolve’s Experience Wall, which provides an immersive and seamless capture experience to replace traditional green screen backdrops.

The Experience Wall’s screens can be fully customised to match any brand or immersive theme, making it perfect for any environment and encouraging visitors to interact with the photographer. The Experience Wall is already live in world-class destinations such as Madame Tussaud’s London and One World Observatory in New York.

“We’re looking forward to meeting with new and existing customers at AAE18 and taking the next steps in our expansion into Asia. The region is one of the most exciting and dynamic markets for visitor destinations today, and Picsolve’s recent growth in the region has been very strong, with locations such as Studio City in Macau enjoying the benefits of our cutting-edge content capture experiences,” said David Hockley, CEO at Picsolve.

