Levels of U.S. officials unveiling new AIT complex likely affected by North Korea summit: Taiwan foreign minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Wednesday levels of American officials visiting Taiwan for the unveiling of the new complex of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) could be affected by another event taking place on the same date, the scheduled summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

The minister told lawmakers at a Legislative Yuan session on Wednesday morning that so far, the ministry had not been informed by the U.S. government of the attendance list for the dedication ceremony of the new AIT complex in Neihou District, even though the event will occur in less than three weeks, reported the Liberty Times.

However, Wu admitted that since the ceremony and the North Korea summit scheduled to be held in Singapore will both take place on June 12, it is likely that levels of the U.S. representatives visiting Taiwan would hence be affected.

AIT Director Kin Moy said at a news conference on Monday morning the dedication ceremony, which celebrates the “tangible symbol of U.S.-Taiwan friendship,” would be joined by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and AIT Chairman James Moriarty.

During the news conference, Moy declined to specify which U.S. officials would attend the ceremony and thus meet with President Tsai. He only said, “There will certainly be good friends of Taiwan coming from Washington. And you will recognize a number of these good friends.”

Despite concern from the lawmakers, Minister Wu said the completion of the new AIT complex itself possessed a symbolic meaning of the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. “The ministry welcomes whomever will be sent from Washington to Taiwan,” added Wu.

Even though the 6.5-hectare complex will be unveiled next month, the personnel of the office will not complete relocation until later this summer. The inauguration of the new complex will be announced later, according to the AIT.