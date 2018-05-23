Taiwanese vigilantes beat confession out of man accused of raping suicidal teen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A day after a 16-year-old teenage girl committed suicide by leaping off the ninth floor of an apartment building in New Taipei City, video has surfaced of the man who allegedly raped her being beaten by vigilantes into giving a forced confession on camera.

At 7 a.m. yesterday morning (May 22), police received a report that a 16-year-old girl surnamed Chen (陳), who had just completed the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students, had leaped from the top floor of a nine story apartment in New Taipei City's Banqiao District. Chen. The rooftop that she jumped from was part of a classmate's apartment building where she was staying on Changjiang Road.

Prior to her death, Chen told her friend that two days previously she had gone to visit the home of a 20-year-old male friend surnamed Hsieh (謝) in New Taipei City's Luzhou District. However, Chen said that Hsieh sexually assaulted her and her friend suspects that this may be the reason she chose to take her own life.

Last night on the Facebook page Heise Haomen Ventures (黑色豪門企業) a video surfaced of being beaten by vigilantes with a bloodied Hsieh "confessing" "I raped another person, causing a person to die!" This was followed by kicks to the body, slaps to the head, and even blows delivered by what appears to be a metal rod to Hsieh's head and body.



Hsieh saying "I caused a person to die." (Image from Facebook page 黑色豪門企業)

New Taipei City's Luzhou Precinct Police said that they have already begun an investigation and although Hsieh is declining to press charges, police have apprehended four men for questioning on suspicion of offenses against personal liberty. Police say that the four will be handled in accordance with the law.



(Image from Facebook page 黑色豪門企業)



( Image from Facebook page 黑色豪門企業)



( Image from Facebook page 黑色豪門企業)