Sexual assault of migrant workers in Taiwan up to 633 in 6 years: Control Yuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Approximately 633 sexual assault cases involving migrant workers have been reported in Taiwan over the past six years, and 70 percent of the victims are domestic caregivers, said the Control Yuan, Taiwan's highest investigatory agency.

Last week the Control Yuan hosted a cross-departmental meeting during which a report was passed documenting the dire conditions facing migrant workers in Taiwan. The report calls for several measures to be implemented to address and help victims of sexual assault, including emotional and psychological trauma treatments, and placing more counseling psychologists in asylums for the victims.

"The responsible authorities should also amend local laws to protect the victims who were sexually assaulted at work in order to avoid contact with their assailants," said Control Yuan member Wang Mei-yu (王美玉).

Wang said there are currently over 676,000 migrant workers in the country, and a total of 633 sexual assault cases involving migrant workers were reported between 2012 and February of 2018. More than 70 percent of the victims are domestic caregivers and nearly 60 percent were attacked by their employers.

Wang added that the migrant workers are usually forced to take no action and conceal the incident or run away due to the difficulty of terminating a work contract.

A hotline to report sexual assault and harassment was established in March: +886-2-33221350