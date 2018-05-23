I-Mei Foods top Taiwan consumer brand for fourth time: survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – I-Mei Foods Co. (義美食品) has for the fourth time been ranked as the No.1 Taiwanese consumer brand, according to the 2018 Brand Footprint survey by Kantar Worldpanel.

The study shows that over the past year, 90 percent of all Taiwanese households have bought I-Mei products an average of nine times, totaling 68 million times, which represents a rise of nine million households from the previous year.

The key for I-Mei in maintaining its winning streak lies in its ability to weather the food safety crisis that had plagued Taiwan, the unwavering trust of consumers, and its efforts to continue developing new products such as I-Mei's Milk Tea (義美厚奶茶) that sent people into a buying frenzy for the tea’s “thickness” and use of quality milk, Kantar Worldpanel pointed out.

The only other Taiwanese company that succeeded in attracting more than 50 million purchases was Kuang Chuan Dairy Co., Ltd. (光泉牧場股份有限公司), which has managed to keep its status as the No.2 consumer brand.

Fresh Delight (福樂), which also held on to the No. 3 spot from last year, reported a remarkable 18 percent rise in consumer numbers, and a surge of 6 million purchases. Their products are touted as healthy and natural, the research study finds.

According to Kantar Worldpanel Taiwan General Manager Shirley Yam (任希詩), the survey results indicated that the ability to cater to consumer needs and preferences in a fast-changing market can be attributed to the popularity of consumer brands. Local brands also fared better than international brands in winning over the hearts of Taiwanese consumers.

Top 10 Taiwanese consumer brands in 2018 Brand Footprint ranking (by Kantar Worldpanel)