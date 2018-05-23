Tens of thousands of Las Vegas casino workers OK strike

Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas casinos could watch tens of thousands of employees walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.
About 25,000 members of the Culinary Union who work at 34 different casino-resorts across the tourist destination cast ballots in two sessions. The move hands union negotiators a huge bargaining chip as they work to solidify new five-year contracts.
The last strike, in 1984, spanned 67 days and cost the city and workers tens of millions of dollars.
MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment operate more than half the properties that would be affected by a strike.
Both companies say they expect to reach an agreement before the contract expires.