Zunino, Heredia lead Mariners to 3-2 win over A's in 10

By GIDEON RUBIN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/23 13:33

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Guillermo Heredia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Mariners have won four straight games and six of their last eight.

Jean Segura singled with one out in the 10th ahead of Heredia's one-out double to right-center off Yusmeiro Petit (1-1).

Nick Vincent (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Edwin Diaz earned his 16th save.

Seattle trailed 2-0 when Zunino hit his seventh homer, off starter Trevor Cahill.

Oakland built a two-run lead in the middle innings. Marcus Semien scored on Matt Chapman's double-play grounder in the fourth and added an RBI single in the fifth.

The Mariners have won 13 of their last 16 games against the A's and are 42-22 versus Oakland since 2015.

YER OUTTA HERE

Mariners manager Scott Servais was ejected by plate umpire Brian Knight after Ben Gamel took a called third strike to end the top of the ninth.

FOR STARTERS

Neither starting pitcher was involved in the decision but both pitched well. Mariners right-hander Mike Leake gave up two runs (one earned) in 6 2/3 innings of six-hit ball. He struck out three and walked none. Cahill allowed two runs in seven innings of four-hit ball during his second start since coming off the disabled list. He had been sidelined with a right elbow impingement.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF-2B Dee Gordon was placed on the disabled list with a broken right big toe. . OF-DH Nelson Cruz was out of the lineup for a second straight game with a bruised elbow sustained when he was hit by a pitch Saturday against Detroit. . OF Mitch Haniger was pulled in the fifth, an inning after he was hit by a pitch from Cahill on his left arm. X-rays were negative.

Athletics: DH-OF Khris Davis had an MRI to determine the severity of a right groin strain he sustained in Toronto. The team was awaiting results. . OF Boog Powell, on the DL since April 7 with a right knee sprain, started a running program last week and is about two weeks from sliding and baserunning drills. . RHP Andrew Triggs (right arm nerve irritation) had an MRI that showed no structural damage, trainer Nick Paparesta said. . RHP Paul Blackburn threw 45 pitches during an extended spring training game in Arizona on Monday. Blackburn will pitch in another extended spring game Saturday. He could start a minor league rehab assignment next week. . RHP Liam Hendricks (right groin strain) threw his third bullpen. He'll travel to Arizona to face live hitters in extended spring training on Friday ahead of a rehab assignment. . LHP Ryan Buchter played catch from 75 feet and could pitch off a mound next week, Paparesta said.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzalez (3-3, 4.66 ERA) pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball in his last start but wasn't involved in the decision in a 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

Athletics: RHP Daniel Gossett (0-1, 11.05) will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville. He was 4-0 with a 1.63 ERA in seven outings (five starts) with Nashville.

