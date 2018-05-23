Taiwan's 'Geisha Coffee' from Gukeng earns world recognition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Geisha (瑰夏or 藝伎) Coffee Bean produced by Songyue Coffee Farm (嵩岳咖啡莊園) in Yunlin County has received certification by the Coffee Quality Institute (CQI) with a stellar score of 87.58, claiming the first place among Asian countries and 16th place in the world, according to a press release by Yunlin County Government.

Kuo Chang-sheng (郭章盛), owner of Songyue Coffee Farm in the renowned local coffee hub Gukeng (古坑) township, received an inscribed plaque from Yunlin Magistrate Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) in honor of his achievement on May 23.

According to Kuo, Gukeng is home to a variety of indigenously-grown coffee beans. He will endeavor to improve the quality of the coffee beans cultivated by his farm through the advancement of roasting techniques, with the goal of reaching the top 10 in the world.

Noting that the coffee beans are a source of revenue for Yunlin County, the magistrate pledged more tourism campaigns to market the western municipality of Taiwan by tapping into the popularity of signature Gukeng coffees.

Yunlin agriculture department official Chang also took the opportunity to encourage coffee bean growers to apply for the agricultural produce ID issued by the Gukeng Township farmers’ association, as part of a mechanism to boost coffee bean credibility.



Yunlin Magistrate Lee Chin-yung presented Songyue Coffee Farm owner with an inscribed plaque. (Photo by Yunlin County Government)