Greenbird Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Greenbird, the company delivering Metercloud to accelerate the energy revolution, today announced that it has been named a Gartner “Cool Vendor” in Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration.

Greenbird empowers utilities by delivering Metercloud to manage the data flow faster and smoother than traditional system integration models. With prebuilt Metercloud integration applications and connectors, software solutions can be connected and updated in a few days instead of months of custom coding.

Every year Gartner identifies Cool Vendors with innovative offerings for application leaders responsible for architecture, infrastructure and integration.

Thorsten Heller, CEO and Co-Founder at Greenbird, said that “In the Cool Vendor report, Gartner recommends ‘application leaders responsible for modernizing application architecture, infrastructure and integration should exploit service mesh capabilities in portable, resilient and incrementally extensible microservices implementations to enable application infrastructure.’ Domain specific and flexible integration capabilities will be crucial for creating easy-to-consume integrated solutions. This is exactly what we deliver with Metercloud for digital platform utilities, and clearly acknowledges the value we create for customers and partners.”

The full Gartner report “Cool Vendors in Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration” (May 2018) by Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, Aashish Gupta and Bindi Bhullar can be accessed by Gartner subscribers and clients here:

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3874300?ref=AnalystProfile&srcId=1-4554397745

About Greenbird

Greenbird is a Norwegian software company headquartered in Oslo. The company is established as a leading company for integration solutions in the energy industry. Greenbird delivers the integration service Metercloud, a state-of-the-art integration solution accelerating the energy revolution by enabling smart metering and digital grids.

Required Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

