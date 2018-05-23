Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school violence and safety have promised to wade into the thorny issue of gun control with the next round.

The Republican has been a staunch supporter of gun rights and worked to expand them in the state in recent years.

He called for a series of high-level policy meetings after a high school near Houston became the latest to have a mass shooting. Eight students and two teachers were killed last week at Santa Fe High School and more than a dozen wounded.

Wednesday's meeting will include representatives of gun control group Texas Gun Sense and the Texas State Rifle Association, which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association.

But the gun-related groups are just two of the two dozen invited to attend.