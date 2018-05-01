  1. Home
Philippines president Duterte carries out first military inspection in 20 years

Duterte on South China Sea Strategy: 'I do not want to go to a war I cannot win."

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/23 12:27

President Dutere attends a 120th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Navy. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To commemorate the 120 year anniversary of the Philippine Navy, President Rodrigo Duterte conducted a military inspection May 22, the first inspection in 20 years.

Duterte doted on the country's navy, saying, "You [the Philippine Navy] have made Filipinos feel proud, and the way that you have courageously protected our waters, especially the West Philippine Sea, continues to make us proud." 


(Associated Press image) 

Duterte then remarked on his South China Sea strategy:

"I do not want to go to a war that I cannot win. Whether you accept it or not, that's the reality on the ground." 

The President announced that the second phase of his South China Sea strategy will require NT$486 million (US$1.6 million), reported UDN. 

The ceremony took place at the Coconut Palace in Manila and was attended by several high ranking officials, including Secretary of National Defense, Delfin Lorenzana, and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Carlito Galvez Jr. 

Duterte implored military personnel to carry out the duties of their office as best as they can, "jokingly" saying, "It's unsure when the time comes if we will be able to invade other countries or not." 

Navy Command Chief, Robert Empedrad, said during the ceremony, "It is no secret that the Philippine navy lags behind other navies in terms of strength however the situation is gradually improving. Just last February the navy received three TC-90 aircrafts on lease from Japan. 

 
Duterte
Philippines
navy
war

