Taiwan MOFA upset with 20 global airlines listing Taiwan as part of China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Exactly 20 international airlines have succumbed to pressure from Beijing and list Taipei as "a city of China" on their website. Taiwan's Foreign Minister said Wednesday that the government is reaching out to each of the 20 companies so they will stop "intentional false reference."

According to the Associated Press, Air Canada, Lufthansa, British Airways, Finnair, Garuda Indonesia, Asiana Airlines, and Philippine Airlines, SAS airlines, Swissair, Malaysia Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air, Russia's Aeroflot, Italy's Alitalia, Austrian Airlines, Air Mauritius, the United Arab Emirate's Etihad Airways, Spain's Iberia, Israel's EL AL, MIAT Mongolian Airlines and Russia's S7 Airlines all refer to Taiwan as part of China, but it was not immediately clear how long they have been referring to Taiwan in that way.

Amid China's overwhelming campaign to shove Taiwan off of the world stage, more and more international companies have yielded to pressure from the Chinese government to list Taiwan as part of China instead of as a country.

On April 25, the Civil Aviation Administration of China sent notice to a number of international airlines to change how Taiwan is described on their websites and promotional material. The White House on May 5 condemned Beijing's efforts to control how US airlines refer to Taiwan as "Orwellian nonsense."

In response to the unreasonable name changes, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), told the media on May 23 that the ministry has been asking its overseas representative offices to approach the companies for listing Taiwan as a country. "Some fail, but some work," said Wu. He added that the offices will make persistent efforts to make it right.