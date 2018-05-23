Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|010—3
|4
|1
|Toronto
|500
|000
|00x—5
|6
|0
Richards, Ramirez (6), Bedrosian (8) and Maldonado; J.Happ, Tepera (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_J.Happ 6-3. L_Richards 4-3. Sv_Clippard (2). HRs_Toronto, Morales (4).
___
|Boston
|003
|001
|000—4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|000—2
|6
|0
Sale, Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Faria, Stanek (9) and W.Ramos, Sucre. W_Sale 5-1. L_Faria 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (14). HRs_Boston, Betts (16), Devers (9). Tampa Bay, Adames (1).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|030
|30x—6
|7
|1
Boyd, Saupold (5), Farmer (6), Stumpf (8) and McCann; Lynn, Pressly (7), Duke (8), Magill (9) and Garver. W_Lynn 2-4. L_Boyd 2-4.
___
|New York
|001
|000
|120—4
|7
|0
|Texas
|320
|100
|00x—6
|6
|0
German, A.Cole (4), Shreve (6), Gallegos (7) and G.Sanchez, Romine; Hamels, Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Hamels 3-4. L_German 0-2. Sv_Kela (9). HRs_New York, Torres (7), Andujar (5), Romine (2). Texas, Guzman (4), Profar (3).
___
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|03x—3
|13
|0
Gausman, Givens (7), Bleier (8), M.Castro (8) and Sisco; Shields, B.Rondon (8), N.Jones (9) and Castillo, Narvaez. W_B.Rondon 2-2. L_Givens 0-1. Sv_N.Jones (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|004
|330
|000—10
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|10
|0
Bauer, Drake (7), Otero (8), A.Miller (8), Tomlin (9) and R.Perez; Chatwood, Montgomery (3), Hancock (6), Wilson (9) and Contreras. W_Bauer 4-3. L_Chatwood 3-4. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (14). Chicago, Happ (8).
___
|Kansas City
|010
|101
|002—5
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000—1
|11
|0
Hammel, Keller (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez; Weaver, Cecil (8), Mayers (8), Holland (9), Brebbia (9) and Pena. W_Hammel 1-5. L_Weaver 3-4. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (4), Perez (7).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|020
|000—
|2
|7
|0
|Houston
|003
|204
|20x—11
|13
|0
Suarez, Johnson (5), Moronta (6), Osich (7) and Posey; G.Cole, Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), Peacock (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi. W_G.Cole 5-1. L_Suarez 1-4. HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
|Washington
|000
|010
|001—2
|8
|0
Lauer, Stammen (7), Yates (8), Strahm (9) and Lopez; Hellickson, Kintzler (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Doolittle 2-2. L_Strahm 0-2. HRs_San Diego, Cordero (7). Washington, Harper (15).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|100—2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|200
|040
|10x—7
|9
|0
Taillon, Kontos (7), Glasnow (8) and Cervelli; Harvey, Garrett (7), D.Hernandez (7), W.Peralta (8), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Harvey 1-2. L_Taillon 2-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, Meadows (2), Moran (4). Cincinnati, Gennett (8).
___
|Miami
|030
|000
|020—5
|9
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|2
C.Smith, Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Wheeler, Gsellman (7), A.Ramos (8), Rhame (9) and Nido, Mesoraco. W_C.Smith 3-5. L_Wheeler 2-4. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (4).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|00x—1
|4
|0
Koch, De La Rosa (6), Hirano (7), McFarland (8) and Avila, Murphy; Chacin, Albers (6), Hader (7), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Albers 3-1. L_Koch 2-3. Sv_Knebel (3).
___
|Atlanta
|001
|010
|001—3
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|2
McCarthy, S.Freeman (6), Winkler (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Velasquez, Arano (5), Garcia (6), Morgan (7), Hunter (8), E.Ramos (9) and Alfaro. W_McCarthy 5-2. L_Velasquez 4-5. Sv_Vizcaino (9). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (14).