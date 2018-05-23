  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/23 11:21
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 31 14 .689
Boston 33 15 .688
Toronto 23 25 .479
Tampa Bay 22 24 .478
Baltimore 15 33 .313 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 23 23 .500
Minnesota 21 23 .477 1
Detroit 20 28 .417 4
Kansas City 15 33 .313 9
Chicago 14 31 .311
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 31 18 .633
Seattle 27 19 .587
Los Angeles 26 22 .542
Oakland 25 22 .532 5
Texas 19 31 .380 12½

___

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 5

Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 6, Detroit 0

Houston 11, San Francisco 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 1

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 5-1), 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Texas (Fister 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-3) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.