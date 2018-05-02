Lucky winner takes Vietnam’s American-style lottery NT$400 million jackpot 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam's American-style lottery company, Vietlott confirmed the latest winner of its jackpot prize worth 304 billion Vietnam Dong (NT$400 million), which recorded the highest payout since its launch in 2016.

According to Vietnam media reports, the winner is a male from Vietnam's northern city of Hanoi, who purchased the ticket for only 40,000 Vietnam dong (NT$53).

After receiving the prize from Vietlott, the winner told the media that it was a big surprise for him since buying the ticket was just for fun and he did not expect he would become rich by playing the lottery.

Vietlott is the first matrix computerized lottery program that is run by a Vietnam-Malaysia joint venture and has became a craze in Vietnam due to frequent announcements of special jackpot winners.

According to the game rules, players can make a combination of six numbers from 01 to 45, then wait for the random selection of a jackpot combination which is made every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Players who have the matched ticket with the draw result will receive a Mega 6/45 jackpot prize and those with three, four, five numbers matching the jackpot combination will be awarded.

According to the Vietnamese daily Tuoi Tre, Vietlott shocked the public in Vietnam after giving jackpot prizes to three winners within just one month