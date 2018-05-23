  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/23 10:36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 200 010—3 4 1
Toronto 500 000 00x—5 6 0

Richards, Ramirez (6), Bedrosian (8) and Maldonado; J.Happ, Tepera (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_J.Happ 6-3. L_Richards 4-3. Sv_Clippard (2). HRs_Toronto, Morales (4).

___

Boston 003 001 000—4 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 110 000—2 6 0

Sale, Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Faria, Stanek (9) and W.Ramos, Sucre. W_Sale 5-1. L_Faria 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (14). HRs_Boston, Betts (16), Devers (9). Tampa Bay, Adames (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Cleveland 004 330 000—10 11 0
Chicago 000 000 001— 1 10 0

Bauer, Drake (7), Otero (8), A.Miller (8), Tomlin (9) and R.Perez; Chatwood, Montgomery (3), Hancock (6), Wilson (9) and Contreras. W_Bauer 4-3. L_Chatwood 3-4. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (13). Chicago, Happ (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 000 100 000—1 7 1
Washington 000 010 001—2 8 0

Lauer, Stammen (7), Yates (8), Strahm (9) and Lopez; Hellickson, Kintzler (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Doolittle 2-2. L_Strahm 0-2. HRs_San Diego, Cordero (7). Washington, Harper (15).

___

Miami 030 000 020—5 9 0
New York 010 000 000—1 4 2

C.Smith, Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Wheeler, Gsellman (7), A.Ramos (8), Rhame (9) and Nido, Mesoraco. W_C.Smith 3-5. L_Wheeler 2-4. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (4).

___

Arizona 000 000 000—0 3 0
Milwaukee 000 001 00x—1 4 0

Koch, De La Rosa (6), Hirano (7), McFarland (8) and Avila, Murphy; Chacin, Albers (6), Hader (7), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Albers 3-1. L_Koch 2-3. Sv_Knebel (3).

___

Atlanta 001 010 001—3 10 0
Philadelphia 000 010 000—1 7 2

McCarthy, S.Freeman (6), Winkler (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Velasquez, Arano (5), Garcia (6), Morgan (7), Hunter (8), E.Ramos (9) and Alfaro. W_McCarthy 5-2. L_Velasquez 4-5. Sv_Vizcaino (9). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (13).