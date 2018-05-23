Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|010—3
|4
|1
|Toronto
|500
|000
|00x—5
|6
|0
Richards, Ramirez (6), Bedrosian (8) and Maldonado; J.Happ, Tepera (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_J.Happ 6-3. L_Richards 4-3. Sv_Clippard (2). HRs_Toronto, Morales (4).
___
|Boston
|003
|001
|000—4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|000—2
|6
|0
Sale, Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Faria, Stanek (9) and W.Ramos, Sucre. W_Sale 5-1. L_Faria 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (14). HRs_Boston, Betts (16), Devers (9). Tampa Bay, Adames (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|004
|330
|000—10
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|10
|0
Bauer, Drake (7), Otero (8), A.Miller (8), Tomlin (9) and R.Perez; Chatwood, Montgomery (3), Hancock (6), Wilson (9) and Contreras. W_Bauer 4-3. L_Chatwood 3-4. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (13). Chicago, Happ (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
|Washington
|000
|010
|001—2
|8
|0
Lauer, Stammen (7), Yates (8), Strahm (9) and Lopez; Hellickson, Kintzler (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Doolittle 2-2. L_Strahm 0-2. HRs_San Diego, Cordero (7). Washington, Harper (15).
___
|Miami
|030
|000
|020—5
|9
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|2
C.Smith, Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Wheeler, Gsellman (7), A.Ramos (8), Rhame (9) and Nido, Mesoraco. W_C.Smith 3-5. L_Wheeler 2-4. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (4).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|00x—1
|4
|0
Koch, De La Rosa (6), Hirano (7), McFarland (8) and Avila, Murphy; Chacin, Albers (6), Hader (7), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Albers 3-1. L_Koch 2-3. Sv_Knebel (3).
___
|Atlanta
|001
|010
|001—3
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|2
McCarthy, S.Freeman (6), Winkler (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Velasquez, Arano (5), Garcia (6), Morgan (7), Hunter (8), E.Ramos (9) and Alfaro. W_McCarthy 5-2. L_Velasquez 4-5. Sv_Vizcaino (9). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (13).