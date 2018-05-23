  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/23 10:46
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 44 171 49 63 .368
JMartinez Bos 46 178 31 61 .343
MMachado Bal 47 181 27 62 .343
Brantley Cle 36 148 23 49 .331
Simmons LAA 46 169 27 55 .325
Lowrie Oak 46 181 20 58 .320
Segura Sea 45 192 32 61 .318
Castellanos Det 44 174 24 55 .316
Altuve Hou 48 193 24 61 .316
DGordon Sea 45 184 25 56 .304
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 16; JMartinez, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Judge, New York, 36; Betts, Boston, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 34; 2 tied at 33.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Sale, Boston, 5-1; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2.