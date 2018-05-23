|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|31
|13
|.705
|—
|Boston
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Toronto
|23
|25
|.479
|10
|Tampa Bay
|22
|24
|.478
|10
|Baltimore
|15
|32
|.319
|17½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|22
|23
|.489
|—
|Minnesota
|20
|23
|.465
|1
|Detroit
|20
|27
|.426
|3
|Kansas City
|14
|33
|.298
|9
|Chicago
|13
|31
|.295
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Seattle
|27
|19
|.587
|2
|Los Angeles
|26
|22
|.542
|4
|Oakland
|25
|22
|.532
|4½
|Texas
|18
|31
|.367
|12½
___
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 5
Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Fulmer 1-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 5-1), 1:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 5-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Texas (Fister 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-1), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-3) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.