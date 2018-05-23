BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 43 167 48 61 .365 JMartinez Bos 45 175 31 60 .343 MMachado Bal 47 181 27 62 .343 Brantley Cle 35 142 21 47 .331 Simmons LAA 46 169 27 55 .325 Lowrie Oak 46 181 20 58 .320 Segura Sea 45 192 32 61 .318 Castellanos Det 44 174 24 55 .316 Altuve Hou 48 193 24 61 .316 DGordon Sea 45 184 25 56 .304 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 15; Betts, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Judge, New York, 36; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Segura, Seattle, 33; GSanchez, New York, 33; 2 tied at 32.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; 4 tied at 5-3.