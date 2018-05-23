|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|43
|167
|48
|61
|.365
|JMartinez Bos
|45
|175
|31
|60
|.343
|MMachado Bal
|47
|181
|27
|62
|.343
|Brantley Cle
|35
|142
|21
|47
|.331
|Simmons LAA
|46
|169
|27
|55
|.325
|Lowrie Oak
|46
|181
|20
|58
|.320
|Segura Sea
|45
|192
|32
|61
|.318
|Castellanos Det
|44
|174
|24
|55
|.316
|Altuve Hou
|48
|193
|24
|61
|.316
|DGordon Sea
|45
|184
|25
|56
|.304
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 15; Betts, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Judge, New York, 36; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Segura, Seattle, 33; GSanchez, New York, 33; 2 tied at 32.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; 4 tied at 5-3.