Taiwan terrorism suspect skips his trial date, soon to return to Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rumors have been confirmed that An Tso “Edward” Sun (孫安佐), an accused terrorist, has given up the right to attend his arraignment today, the second time he has waived a right during these proceedings, and is said to soon fly back to Taiwan.

Several sources confirmed to Apple Daily that Sun will give up his right to appear in court on Wednesday, May 23. Sun's lawyer Micahel Kotik said that this move by Sun does not indicate that he is already off the hook, but that "there is a long road ahead yet until this case is wrapped up," reported Apple Daily.

Kotik has so far refused to comment on the results of Sun's psychological evaluation.

In fact one source says that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has already approved Sun to return to Taiwan, according to EBC News.

Sun, the son of Taiwanese celebrities Di Ying (狄鶯) and Sun Peng (孫鵬), was detained in late March after a fellow student reported a threat he made of planning a mass shooting at his school on May 1. Subsequent searches turned up 1,600 rounds of ammunition and a handgun he built himself, according to police statements.

The trial is scheduled for 8 p.m. Ｗednesday evening at the Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County. The presiding judge and court has not yet been publicly announced, according to CNA.

Last April Sun waived his right to a preliminary hearing so that prosecutors would drop the charges of possessing "instruments of crime." Today he is being charged with making a "terroristic threat" and is expected to make a guilty plea.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent, Michael Chitwood, in Pennsylvania commented:

"He waived his preliminary hearing, now he's waiving the next hearing, which would indicate that the case is being fast-tracked and my expectation is going to be that he is going to plead guilty. When you start waving everything you just want to go end it, to finish it."