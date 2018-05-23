  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/23 08:59
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½
Washington 1 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000
New York 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 2 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 ½
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Las Vegas 0 1 .000
Minnesota 0 1 .000
Seattle 0 1 .000

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 70

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.<