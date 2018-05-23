House Republicans divided as Ryan struggles to keep clout

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is facing growing disruption among the GOP ranks, raising fresh questions about his ability to lead a divided group of Republicans through a tough election season.

Ryan sought to quell infighting Tuesday, dashing back to Washington from Wisconsin and abandoning plans for family time at home, as he tried to unify the factions and reassert control over the majority.

The speaker has acknowledged restlessness among Republican lawmakers and argued an internal election to replace him would be a distraction. For now, he says, "We all agree the best thing for us is to complete our agenda."

Ryan's job has never been easy, but it has become more difficult since he turned himself into a lame-duck speaker by announcing he won't seek re-election to Congress in fall.