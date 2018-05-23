The Latest: Primaries in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on primaries on Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas (all times local):

6 p.m.

Polls in eastern Kentucky have closed on another multi-state primary day ahead of the November midterms.

Arkansas and Georgia also are holding primaries. Texas has runoffs after an initial round of voting in March.

Georgia Democrats are set to nominate a woman for governor for the first time in state history. Republicans in the state are likely going to have a runoff that some in the party fear could be a harmful turn to the right.

Kentucky voters in one county could choose a gay man to run against the clerk who denied him a same-sex marriage license.

Texas has Democratic runoffs in three districts that will be key to determining House control in the new Congress.

6 a.m.

Four states are casting ballots Tuesday as the 2018 midterm elections take shape. Voters in Arkansas, Georgia and Kentucky hold primaries, while Texans settle several primary runoffs after their first round of voting in March.

Texans will settle an all-female congressional runoff between liberal activist Laura Moser and Houston attorney Lizzie Fletcher in a Houston-area House race that has become a proxy for the Democratic Party's battle over style and substance.

In Georgia, Democrats will tap either Stacey Abrams or Stacey Evans as the state's first female nominee for governor from either major party. Georgia's Republican candidates for governor have engaged in a sprint to the right on everything from immigration to bear-hugging Trump.